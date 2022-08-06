In their quest to sign a new striker this summer, Juventus have identified several candidates for the role, but are yet to find an agreement with any of them.

For his part, Marko Arnautovic has been one of the main profiles tipped for the role. But while the player himself was apparently open to the idea, Bologna had no plans to deprive themselves of their hitman.

Nonetheless, the Austrian is still attracting interest from all over Europe, with another major club reportedly knocking on the door.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Manchester United have entered the race for Arnautovic, as their manager Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the centre forward.

The well-travelled veteran played for various clubs all over the world, and has Premier League experience under his belt thanks to his time at West Ham.

However, the 33-year-old now plies his trade at Bologna and is tied to a contract with the Emilians until 2024.

The source adds that the Red Devils are interested in the striker’s services due to the uncertainty that surrounds the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

While Bologna insist that Arnautovic isn’t for sale, every player has a price on the market.

So if Juventus were unable to unlock the deal with a persuading offer, the Rossoblu might find it hard to resist EPL riches.