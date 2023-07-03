In recent weeks, Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as one of the main candidates to replace the possibly-departing Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

The 20-year-old Dane enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign in Bergamo. He developed his skills under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini to become Atalanta’s main man upfront.

However, the Old Lady won’t be alone in the race for the young bomber. According to the Sun via ilBianconero, Man United are also showing interest in Hojlund.

The Red Devils are also searching the market for a new centre-forward. And like the rest of the Premier League pool, they don’t lack the financial resources to pull off blockbuster operations.

The striker also made his international debut with Denmark’s senior team last season. He has already bagged six goals in just five caps.

While Juventus will be hoping to make financial gains by selling Vlahovic, replacing the Serbian can be costly as well.

The Bianconeri have identified Hojlund as the ideal heir, but whenever a top English club enters the fray, you can always expect the asking price to skyrocket.

Moreover, Atalanta would certainly prefer to sell their prized asset abroad rather than having him haunt them next season while featuring for a direct competitor.

So if Man United are truly in the race for Hojlund, it will be an uphill battle for Juventus.