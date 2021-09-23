Man United reportedly working on replacing Pogba with Juventus target

Although the summer transfer market is still long ahead us, several transfer sagas are already heating up – especially those involving stars with expiring contracts.

Next summer, Milan could be set to lose yet another vital squad member as Franck Kessié has thus far refused to renew his contract which is set to expire by the end of the season.

The Ivorian was one of the brightest stars in Serie A last season, playing a key role in the Rossoneri’s campaign which culminated in a runner-up spot and a Champions League return.

“The President” won’t be short of suitors, and Juventus are naturally one of the clubs interested in his services, having watched his performances from up-close for several years now.

But according to Spanish newspaper Marca (via TuttoJuve), Manchester United are currently in pole position in the race for Kessié.

The source explains that the Red Devils could be set to lose Paul Pogba by the end of the campaign, who’s also on an expiring contract.

The report claims that the Frenchman’s renewal with the Premier League giants is very doubtful, and thus, the club would be ready to pounce on the former Atalanta man as a replacement for Pogba.

Moreover, Pogba’s exit from Old Trafford could leave some space on the wage bill, which means that the English side won’t have trouble in meeting Kessié’s contractual demands.

As for Juventus, bringing back their former midfield star remains a potential objective for the club.