Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot who could be on his way out of Continassa.

The 29-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and could become a free agent as early as next week.

The Bianconeri continue to negotiate a new deal with his mother/agent Veronique, but time is running out.

The Italian giants are even preparing for life without Rabiot. They are on the verge of signing Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, and have intensified their attempts to land Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

In the meantime, Rabiot is beginning to explore his options. In recent weeks, Real Madrid has emerged as a possible destination for the France international who’s currently representing his nation at Euro 2024 in Germany.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Los Blancos could face competition from Man United who have revived their interest in the French midfielder.

The Red Devils were very close to signing Rabiot two years ago when Juventus had accepted the bid. However, they failed to agree personal terms with the player and his mother.

As the source notes, the former PSG star could be reluctant to move to Old Trafford as the English giants can only offer him Europa League football, while he’s itching to play in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the Premier League club will try to make up for it by offering him lucrative wages.

Rabiot has been plying his trade at Juventus since making the move from Paris in 2019. He’s currently the club’s vice-captain.