Man United send scouts to overlook Juventus star at Euro 2020

Manchester United are claimed to have sent scouts to overlook Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, ahead of a prospective bid for his signature.

The France international was used in a new position as Didier Deschamps looked to deal with the loss of both first-team left-back options ahead of their clash with Switzerland, with the Bianconero operating at left wing-back initially, but Les Bleus struggled to get a grip on the game in the opening 45 minutes as they went into the break a goal down.

The French woke up after the break however after the Swiss failed to convert from the penalty spot, and Karim Benzema’s quickfire double saw him put his side ahead, before Paul Pogba scored an amazing goal from distance to move 3-1 ahead.

Nobody could have predicted that two goals in the final 10 minutes would see the game move into extra time, nor would they have predicted that Kylian Mbappe would have been the villain who failed to score the penalty which saw his side eliminated from the competition.

While Rabiot’s side were eliminated, his performance individually was more than competent when you consider he was utilised at wing-back and at left-back, although I struggle to believe the Red Devils’ scouts would have been there to see him ply his trade in a left-back role somehow, with the DailyStar insisting their scouts were keeping a watchful eye on the Juve midfielder…