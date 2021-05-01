Man United show interest in Juventus wonderkid

Manchester United are claimed to have put Juventus wonderkid Dejan Kulusevski ‘top of the list’ ahead of the summer window.

That is the claim of CalcioMercato, who state that the Red Devils are following the versatile midfielder-come attacker.

Kulu has featured heavily in the first-team this season, despite starting the campaign slowly. The youngsters ability has never been questioned, but some fans were disappointed with his performances early in the campaign, before showing his worth to the team by filling in for our absent stars.

The Swede started the season either in the number 10 role or on the wide right of the attack, but Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala were both struggling with availability for a spell which led to the 21 year-old helping out as the second-striker.

Kulusevski is a strong threat to rival defences, although you can tell there is so much more to come from him in the coming years as he grows into his role.

It takes intelligence to be able to perform well in varying roles, an asset that he most definitely holds.

Manchester United are claimed to be keen on persuading the Old Lady to part ways however, but I don’t imagine Juve will have any intention of allowing their future star to leave any time soon.

Does Kulu deserve to be amongst a small crop of Bianconeri who are unavailable for any price this summer? Would Black & White fans swap Dejan for Pogba?

Patrick