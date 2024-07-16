Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is still hoping to seal a transfer to Juventus this summer.

The 24-year-old agreed to join the Bianconeri last January after falling out with his manager Erik ten Hag and being frozen out of the squad.

Nevertheless, former Juventus coach Max Allegri found him ill-suited to his 3-5-2 formation, so the player ended up rejoining Borussia Dortmund instead on a temporary deal.

But with Thiago Motta inheriting the black and white dugout and intending to utilize attacking wingers, the Englishman would be a welcome addition to the new manager’s squad.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via JuventusNews24), Sancho is still awaiting an offer from the Italian giants.

But as the source tells it, the player would have to wait a little further as the negotiations between the two clubs are apparently blocked.

Pedulla believes Juventus would first have to offload some players to raise funds and make room for Sancho’s arrival.

So once they manage to clear the path, the Bianconeri could launch an onslaught for the England international, at least if he remains available by the time.

Moreover, the journalist believes the Old Lady will only be looking to acquire the winger’s services on an initial loan deal. So it remains to be seen if the Red Devils would sanction such a formula.

Sancho has recently been reconciled with ten Hag, so he’s once again training with his United teammates at Carrington. Yet, he remains likely to leave this summer, especially with his contract expiring next year.