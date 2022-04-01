Man United table 60 million euro offer for Juve target

Manchester United are claimed to have made an offer of 60 million euro to Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player also wanted by Juventus.

The Red Devils are likely on the lookout for a new central midfielder in the knowledge that Paul Pogba is set to leave the club after a disappointing six-year spell at Old Trafford, and while we could well be a potential destination for our former star, we are believed to be keeping our options open.

Milinkovic-Savic has been on our wish-list for some time, but with Lazio previously having priced us out of such a move, but recent reports claimed that they could be willing to cash-in on his signature in order to bolster their transfer budget to allow manager Maurizio Sarri to build his own side to match his philosophy.

Man United are now claimed to have started proceedings by offering a bid in the region of 60 million euros, TuttoJuve cites La Repubblica in stating, an offer not believed to be enough for the Laziali to accept, but with months until the transfer window opens, this opening offer could well be a signal of intent.

We may well have to decide quickly if we are willing to pay top dollar to bring SMS to Turin or risk missing out on his signature, and I feel that we may well have to look elsewhere.

Should we make the Serbian a priority signing this summer?

Patrick