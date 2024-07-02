Juventus have reportedly revived their interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho who is seeking a summer exit.

The Bianconeri launched an onslaught to sign the 24-year-old last January following a row with his manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Englishman eventually opted for a return to Borussia Dortmund on a temporary basis.

Sancho will return to his parent club Man United, but both sides are determined to end their collaboration sooner rather than later.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus have rekindled their interest in the England international and have already obtained the player’s initial “yes”, just as they did in the winter.

While the winger would have struggled to fit in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, Thiago Motta’s 4-3-3 (or 4-2-3-1) would allow him to play in his natural role.

But as the source explains, the main hurdle for the Bianconeri is meeting the Red Devils’ price tag which is set between 40 and 50 million euros.

Thus, the Old Lady would like to acquire the winger on an initial loan move.

But while the Premier League giants would prefer a permanent sale, they have yet to receive a satisfying offer, which could play in Juve’s favor.

Della Valle also claims that a swap deal between Sancho and Federico Chiesa could emerge as a potential solution.

The Italian’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire next summer, and Motta isn’t keen to maintain his services.

Finally, the journalist names Man United’s other outcast Mason Greenwood and Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as potential alternatives for Juventus.