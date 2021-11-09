Man United wantaway remains an idea for Juventus management

When it comes to Juventus transfer targets, Paul Pogba’s return remains one of the most discussed sagas.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are reportedly keeping tabs on another Manchester United midfielder who’s desperate to leave Old Trafford.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, the Old Lady is still interested in Donny van de Beek, who’s having a torrid time in Northern England.

The Dutchman completed a switch from Ajax to the Red Devils worth 39 million euros in the summer of 2020, but he rarely sees the pitch under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This season, the 24-year-old has only made two starts in all competitions, one in the Champions League and another in the EFL cup, and none in the Premier League.

The report adds that Juventus are unlikely to make a move now, as their current priority remains a deep-lying playmaker rather than a box-to-box midfielder.

However, the Italian club are keen admirers of the player who once scored in their net while playing for Ajax, and he remains on their agenda for the future.

Juve FC say

After failing to prove himself at a top club, van de Beek represents a risk for any suitor who’d be willing to invest in his services.

As for Juventus, their lack of cash means that they can’t afford to take any risks at all in the market, which is why the likes of Axel Witsel and Denis Zakaria represent more realistic options.