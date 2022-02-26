Man United will rival Juventus for free agent defender

This summer, a host of top players will become free agents after seeing out their current contracts with their respective clubs.

After failing to reach an agreement with Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger will surely be amongst the most intriguing names on the market.

The German is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and played an important part in the Blues’ European conquest last season.

As usual, Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation, as they ponder a mover for the center back

But according to the Mirror via Calciomercato, Manchester United have entered the fray for Rudiger’s services.

Despite signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer, the Red Devils are still facing problems at the back, with their captain Harry Maguire committing defensive howlers at times.

The 28-year-old has some Serie A experience under his belt, having played for Roma between 2015 and 2017.

While the former Stuttgart man would surely improve the Bianconeri’s backline, the Italians will be facing an uphill battle for his signature.

After all, the player wants an improved contract while Chelsea’s offers have failed to tempt him

On the other hand, Juventus are trying to lower their wage bill due to their recent financial troubles.

Therefore, the Old Lady is unlikely to offer the player better terms than the likes of Man United.