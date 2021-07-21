Man United’s signing of Pogba from Juventus labelled a ‘mistake’

Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Manchester United made a mistake by re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus.

The midfielder left Old Trafford to join the Old Lady back in 2012 having made just three league appearances for United, and went onto become a world-class talent in Turin.

After just four years with Juve, the Red Devils made the bold move to break the world record to bring him back to the club, but he hasn’t had the desired impact and has been tipped with a possible exit.

The 28 year-old has now entered into the final year of his contract, leaving the Manchester club with a conundrum on what would be best moving forwards, with the possibility of losing such a key asset on a free transfer for the second time a real possibility currently.

Sinclair claims that they should never have bothered to bring him back to the club regardless, nor should they have allowed his current contract to reach this point in the deal without a solution.

“Its not best practice from Man Utd to let a player of Paul Pogba’s quality get into the final year of his contract,” Sinclair told TalkSport(via the Mirror).

“I know at times that is out of your hands, but as a football club you could sell that player before it gets to that stage.

“When you sell a player, or you let a player go because he’s asking for so much money as a teenager.

“I think Man Utd made their call on Paul Pogba as a person back then, they thought he was too much hard work.

“So to bring him back to the club after knowing what you know, I think that’s where the first mistake was.

“Sir Alex Ferguson doesn’t get many wrong and he allowed Pogba to leave. When you’re bringing him back for that sort of money you’ve got to be sure.

“For me, that was the wrong call. You’ve seen the way his antics have carried on, his management as well, you know there’s going to be problems.

“You look at any maverick player, if they’re doing the business week in week out you have to swallow that, that’s not the case with Paul Pogba. He’s gone missing far too much.”

Having witnessed what he offered Juventus, it is a little crazy to imagine that he hasn’t been a success with his current club, but the way things are at present, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if we could see the Frenchman make his return to Turin inside the next 12 months.

Patrick