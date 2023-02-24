Man Utd adds Juventus man to their shopping list again

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is already making plans for this summer’s transfer window and one name on the list is Adrein Rabiot, who United tried to sign last summer.

United came very close to securing the services of the 27-year-old but the deal collapsed after personal terms could not be agreed upon, however, that has not put the Red Devils off and they will try once again next summer, reports Football Transfers.

Rabiot is not the only Juve player on the United shopping list, Dusan Vlahovic is also very much wanted, however, they have other strikers on that list including Harry Kane and therefore it is Rabiot that is the most likely Juve player to end up at Old Trafford.

Juve FC Says

It really is not a surprise that United are coming back in for Rabiot, he will be a free agent in the summer and the Manchester club clearly like him otherwise they would not have tried to sign him last season.

This news also shows how hard it will be for Juve to keep hold of Rabiot, he will demand a huge salary which he knows he will probably be able to get elsewhere, so the ball is in Juve’s court, either give him what he wants or say goodbye.