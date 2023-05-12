Cristiano Giuntoli is the leading candidate to become the next Juventus sporting director, but other clubs are eyeing him as well.

The Napoli director has been one of the best at his job in Europe and people have known about him more because of Napoli’s superb season.

Juve has been on a charm offensive to lure him to Turin, with John Elkann leading their pursuit.

However, they are not the only club who believe he will do a superb job for them and Tuttomercatoweb says he has interest from the Premier League.

The report reveals Manchester United and Tottenham are eyeing him as a leader for their team and will challenge Juve to lure him.

Juve FC Says

With over a year left on his contract, Giuntoli could truly leave Napoli and we must press hard to win the race for his signature.

The executive has shown he is one of the best managers in the country and might help us make signings that will turn us into one of the top clubs in Europe again.

However, he might want to continue the good work in Naples and ignore our interest, so we must have alternative targets for the job.