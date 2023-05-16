Man Utd among the clubs looking to take advantage of Juventus situation to sign Rabiot

Juventus has suspended contract renewal talks until they name a new sporting director and that could be a huge gamble.

The Bianconeri need to extend the deals of important players like Adrien Rabiot and Angel di Maria, yet they have suspended talks with both players.

This means Max Allegri’s men could lose both stars if their other suitors act fast and one man seems closer to the exit door.

Rabiot is wanted in the Premier League and two clubs from that competition who are serious are Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Tuttojuve reveals the Magpies are prepared to battle United for the Frenchman’s signature,

Both clubs could qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season, which means they meet an important criteria Rabiot had fixed earlier in the season.

Juve FC Says

Suspending contract talks with several of our players is not a very smart idea at the moment, considering we want to keep Rabiot and Di Maria.

If we do not act fast, both players will leave and we will have just ourselves to blame for that.

Now that there is time, the club must find someone to act on its behalf and negotiate a new deal before a director of football is named.