Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a man in demand, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona interested in acquiring his services.

The 28-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Max Allegri’s tactical jigsaw. However, the club risks losing him at the end of the season as he’s currently running on an expiring contract.

The Frenchman signed a one-year extension last June, so the Italian giants are once again left to sweat over their stalwart’s future.

While the player and his mother/agent Veronique didn’t close the door on another renewal, some of Europe’s biggest sharks will be looking to pounce on the situation and sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, four top European clubs are tabs on Rabiot.

The source claims that Man Utd will try to sign the France international once more after coming close to sealing a deal in the summer of 2022.

Moreover, Barcelona are also in the hunt. The Blaugrana will reportedly try to lure Rabiot to the Camp Nou with an interesting proposal.

Pavan also names Bayern Munich as another European giant interested in the services of the 2022 World Cup finalist.

Finally, the report mentions interest from Newcastle United, but claims that the English club is still monitoring the situation from afar at the moment.

This season, Rabiot has contributed with three goals and as many assists in 19 Serie A appearances.