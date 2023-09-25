While most of us expected Adrien Rabiot to leave by the end of last season, an unforeseen twist saw him renew his Juventus contract just days before its expiry date.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman’s new deal only runs until the end of the current campaign. Therefore, the two parties now find themselves in the same situation they were in last year.

So by the end of the season, the 2022 World Cup finalist could leave the club as a free agent.

According to TuttoJuve, Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in the services of Rabiot.

The two Premier League clubs will be closely monitoring the midfielder between now and the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was close to joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2022. The Bianconeri had agreed to sell, but the English giants couldn’t find an accord with the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot on personal terms.

However, the source notes that Juventus won’t give up on Rabiot easily. The club will attempt to find an agreement with the midfielder for yet another renewal.

Despite his underwhelming start of the season, Rabiot remains a favorite at Max Allegri’s court. The French international might be the first name on the manager’s starting lineup week in week out.

He’s also the most experienced member of the midfield lot, at least with his compatriot Paul Pogba out of the equation.

Thus, we can expect the Bianconeri to push for another renewal. However, the player could be tempted by an experience in the Premier League, and this appears to be the right timing for the move.