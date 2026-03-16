Departing Manchester United veteran Casemiro has reportedly been offered to Serie A giants Milan and Juventus.

Despite turning 34 last month, the Brazilian is enjoying his best campaign since joining the Red Devils in 2022. His goal against Aston Villa on Sunday raised his tally to seven in 28 Premier League appearances, making it his most prolific season in European football.

However, Casemiro has already announced he’s leaving the Old Trafford outfit at the end of the season, and despite pleas from the fanbase and his teammates, the Man Utd hierarchy remains unwavering.

Casemiro could land in Serie A following Man Utd departure

Casemiro will thus begin a new career chapter in the summer. While some reports claim he has lucrative offers from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, the midfielder might decide to prolong his time in the Old Continent.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Brazilian international has been offered by intermediaries to Milan and Juventus.

A move to San Siro would see Casemiro reunite with his longtime Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric.

Nevertheless, the Rossoneri might be reluctant to add yet another ageing figure to their midfield department, at least if Modric is happy to stay for another year. Moreover, Max Allegri already has physically strong players in the middle of the park, particularly Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana.

Why Casemiro could be useful for Juventus

As for Juventus, they could certainly use an experienced profile in their thin midfield department.

After all, Luciano Spalletti has been struggling to replace Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram when one of them is unavailable, as Teun Koopmeiners and Fabio Miretti aren’t considered up to the level.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri squad is in dire need of leaders and veterans following Cristiano Giuntoli’s major overhaul in the 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to afford Casemiro, who would likely command a considerable salary.