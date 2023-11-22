In the last few weeks, Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the hottest names on Juve’s shortlist.

The winger is desperate to leave Old Trafford after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. He has been out of the squad for the last few months.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to pounce on the situation and poach the services of the 23-year-old who was considered amongst the best young talents in football not so long ago.

Nevertheless, striking a deal with the Red Devils won’t be easy from a financial standpoint, especially with the player’s astronomic wages coming into play.

However, a fortunate coincidence could boost the Old Lady’s chances in this daunting task.

According to Tuttosport, former Juventus executive Jean-Claude Blanc could soon assume the role of Man United CEO, which could give the Italians a significant advantage.

The 60-year-old Frenchman served as Juventus CEO and then president between 2006 and 2011. He was mainly entrusted with the task of building the new Juventus stadium.

Blanc then served as CEO at Paris Saint Germain between 2011 and 2022 and is now the favorite to assume a similar role with the Premier League giants.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Blanc is close to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who’s reportedly about to purchase 25% of United’s shares.

So with their former president on the opposite side of the negotiations table, the Bianconeri might be able to snatch Sancho on decent terms, suggests the source.