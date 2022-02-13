Man Utd challenging Juventus for Premier League star

Juventus will keep adding players to Max Allegri’s squad, and the Premier League is a target market.

The Bianconeri bolstered their first team with the addition of Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

Both players have looked settled in their first few matches for the club and should do better as the campaign goes on.

Regardless of their performance and where the club ends this season, we expect them to add new players to the squad in the summer.

Ruben Neves could be one of the incomings in that transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder plays for Wolves, and he has been in outstanding form for the English club.

He has interest from around Europe, but Juve is one of his main suitors, and they could move for him in the summer.

Calciomercato, however, says the Bianconeri are not alone and they are facing an important competitor.

It claims Manchester United has also made him a priority target and that could see both clubs go head to head to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Neves is one of the finest players in England, even though he doesn’t play for one of the big clubs.

He could be a risky signing because he might not take the step up well. However, after watching Zakaria looking decent, we should try him.

Although the transfer will only make sense if we can sign him on good financial terms.