Following his slow start to life in Italy, four Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in bringing Douglas Luiz back to the English shores.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Aston Villa between 2019 and 2024. He was absolutely sensational last season, scoring 10 goals and providing as many assists across all competitions, orchestrating the Villains’ charge towards a historic Champions League qualification.

The Brazilian’s exploits at Villa Park caught the attention of the Old Lady who splashed 50 million euros to lure him to Turin. The sum included the services of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior who headed in the opposite direction as makeweights.

However, Luiz endured a torrid first half in Turin. He appeared to be behind on a physical and technical level, and then spent two months nursing a muscle injury. The midfielder has now returned to action and is seeing more time on the pitch, but his displays have been far from delighting.

So according to Tuttosport vis JuventusNews24, Douglas’ departure remains on the cards, especially with a host of suitors keeping tabs on the situation.

The Turin-based newspaper names four English clubs who could launch a late onslaught to secure the signature of the Brazil international before the January transfer session expires next Monday.

The first is Manchester United who are trying to offload Casemiro. Hence, Ruben Amorim could be delighted to have a younger and more dynamic Brazilian midfielder to work with.

The second name on the list is Chelsea who have already conducted business with Juventus this month. The Blues sent Renato Veiga on loan to the Serie A giants.

The source also mentions Nottingham Forest who have been the ultimate Dark Horse of the Premier League this season, cementing themselves as surprising candidates in the race for the Champions League spots. Working under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo could be the spark that Luiz needs to rekindle the flame.

Finally, the report claims Man City could be interested in bringing back their former youngster, especially with Rodri out of the season.