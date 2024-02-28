Manchester United could potentially appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager, which would be a significant setback for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been linked with considering the Frenchman as their next manager, as Zidane is reportedly eager to return to management soon.

Juventus has been patient with Max Allegri, who has not secured a trophy since his return to the club in 2021. Allegri is aware that winning at least the Italian Cup by the end of this term is crucial to securing his position, and the club is already exploring alternatives.

Zidane is reportedly high on Juventus’ list of targets as the Frenchman aims to return to management. However, Tuttojuve reveals that Zidane is now also on the radar of Manchester United, who might consider parting ways with Erik ten Hag.

The Premier League club has a new investor taking a prominent role in club ownership, and there is a possibility of Ten Hag being dismissed if the team’s performance does not improve. This potential move by United could complicate Juventus’ pursuit of Zidane as their next manager.

Juve FC Says

Zidane is one of the best managers available in Europe at the moment and we must act fast to win the race for his signature.

So many managerial roles will be up for grabs in the summer, and Zidane will likely get a new job, whether that would be at Juve or not is left to be seen.