Manchester United is reportedly eyeing a move for Dusan Vlahovic, and they could play a key role in preventing Juventus from losing him as a free agent. The Serbian striker currently has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and there have been ongoing discussions about a potential extension. Juventus wants to tie him down to a new deal to preserve his value, but his long-term future at the club seems to be uncertain.

Several teams have expressed interest in Vlahovic, and Manchester United is now one of the clubs tipped to make a move for him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are considering Vlahovic as a potential leader of their attack for the next season. Ruben Amorim, looking to strengthen his squad significantly, aims to add top players in the summer to meet his tactical goals. United may see the Serbian as an ideal solution to their attacking needs, and a bid could be in the works.

Juventus, on the other hand, is seemingly more than happy to sell Vlahovic, especially with his future at the club in doubt. The striker has appeared somewhat out of place in recent weeks, and it looks like this might be his last season with the Bianconeri. If a strong offer comes in for him at the end of the season, Juventus may find it hard to turn it down.

If Manchester United or another club submits a competitive bid, it would make sense for Juventus to consider it. With Vlahovic’s current situation, letting him go could be the most logical move, allowing Juventus to reinvest the funds into strengthening other areas of the team. Given Vlahovic’s recent struggles and the increasing interest from top clubs, it seems like the summer transfer window could be pivotal in determining the striker’s future.