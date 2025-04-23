Juventus are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who is enjoying a stellar season in front of goal and is currently one of the favourites to win the Serie A top scorer award.

The Italian international has been in superb form throughout the campaign, consistently finding the net and helping La Dea maintain a strong push for a top-four finish. His goals have played a crucial role in Atalanta’s impressive performances this term, and it is no surprise that several top sides have been tracking his progress closely.

Juventus have long admired Retegui and have kept him on their radar for months. With the future of Dusan Vlahovic uncertain and the Serbian potentially leaving the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season, the Bianconeri are preparing to step up their interest in securing a replacement. Retegui, with his clinical finishing and proven record in Serie A, appears to be a suitable candidate.

However, Juventus are not alone in the race to sign him. According to Tuttojuve, Manchester United have also expressed an interest in the forward. The English giants are in the market for a new striker and view Retegui as a solution to their recent goalscoring problems. With Victor Osimhen likely to command an enormous transfer fee, the Azzurri forward could be seen as a more affordable and practical alternative.

The competition from the Premier League will be a serious obstacle, especially given the financial power and global appeal of a club like Manchester United. Nevertheless, Juventus can still make a compelling case to Retegui. By staying in Italy, he would avoid the challenges of adapting to a new country and a different style of football, and he could continue to build on his reputation in a league where he already thrives.

Joining Juventus would also allow Retegui to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe, while remaining close to the Italian national team setup. The Bianconeri must now act decisively if they are to win the race for one of the most exciting attacking talents in the league.