Manchester United could potentially offer Juventus a player in exchange for Gleison Bremer at the end of this season.

The Premier League giants have emerged as the most serious suitors for Bremer, with the defender impressing them since his move to Juventus.

While Juventus is pleased with Bremer’s performance and has secured his future with a new contract, interest from top clubs across Europe persists.

Among the suitors, Manchester United appears most likely to make a move for his signature, and Juventus is preparing for a substantial bid.

Bremer’s market value is estimated at around 60 million euros, a figure that Manchester United should not struggle to meet.

However, instead of solely a monetary offer, United might explore including a player in their proposal to Juventus, potentially reducing the financial burden.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Manchester United is considering offering Mason Greenwood to Juventus as part of their bid for Bremer.

Greenwood, who has been on loan at Getafe this season following off-field issues, is expected to return to Manchester in the summer.

United aims to incorporate Greenwood into their offer for Bremer, as reported, signalling their intention to secure the services of the Juventus defender.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood is a talented attacker and might improve our options, so it is a deal we should consider.

However, we must still demand a good fee in addition to the attacker.