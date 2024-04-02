Man Utd are keen to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, and are reportedly willing to add an interesting profile as an exchange pawn.

The Brazilian defender has cemented himself as one of the finest defenders in Italy and possibly in the world.

His exploits have attracted the interest of the Red Devils who are looking to bolster their backline for next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Manchester United are willing to splash 60 million euros to convince Juventus to part ways with Bremer.

If the Premier League giants manage to reach the Champions League next term, they will be even more determined to finalize the operation.

Moreover, the pink newspaper believes that a player exchange could be brewing, as Man Utd could be looking to lower the cost by adding Mason Greenwood to the equation.

In recent weeks, the 22-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri.

The Englishman is a youth product of United who saw his career halted following serious criminal allegations.

After 18 months of activity, he resumed action this season and has been impressing while on loan at Getafe.

Greenwood’s contract with Man Utd will expire in 2025, and he doesn’t seem to have a future at Old Trafford.

So as the source tells it, the negotiations between the club could start soon enough and it may well include both the Brazilian defender and the English winger.

Bremer joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, and his contract is valid until 2028.