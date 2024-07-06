Manchester United has dropped their interest in Gleison Bremer, despite following the defender for several months.

Bremer has been one of the best defenders in Europe since joining Juventus, attracting interest from other clubs.

For the past few months, United seemed to be his most serious suitor, with several reports linking them to a move for the Brazilian.

United’s defense struggled last season, with persistent injuries sidelining their key defenders, and they believed Bremer would be a great signing.

Although Juventus would prefer not to sell him, a good offer might persuade them to cash in. However, United has now turned its attention to another player, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Red Devils have made Matthijs de Ligt their main defensive target this summer, as he struggles at Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman spent some time at Juventus before moving to Bayern, and he is open to the move, which has led United to abandon their pursuit of Bremer.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a solid servant for us, and we need to keep the defender if we can.

However, if a good offer arrives for his signature, we expect him to leave, but our preference should be to keep him.