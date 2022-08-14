Juventus remains hopeful that Adrien Rabiot will finalise personal terms with Manchester United over a move to England quickly.

The Bianconeri have accepted a bid from the English club, and they have been discussing with the midfielder.

Juve wants to offload him instead of handing him a new contract, considering that his current deal expires next summer.

Not many clubs have come forward to sign him, but United has been relentless in their pursuit.

We expect the midfielder to finally agree to personal terms, but nothing is certain yet, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims more talks are planned for today.

After their embarrassing 4-0 loss at the weekend, United wants to speed things up and they could conclude the deal this week.

The report adds that as soon as that happens, Juve will push to add Leandro Paredes to their squad as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an enigmatic member of our squad, and it is sometimes hard to see if he contributed meaningfully to our team.

However, because we signed him as a free agent, selling him for some good fee makes the deal a win for us.

Hopefully, he can leave soon, so we can move on with the rest of the campaign.