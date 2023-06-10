Man Utd has a key advantage over Juventus in the race for Serie A star

Rasmus Hojlund’s impressive performances for Atalanta have garnered attention from top clubs, and it is likely that he will change clubs at the end of the season. He is considered a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whose future at Fiorentina is uncertain following Juventus’ failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus sees Hojlund as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Vlahovic, but they face competition from Manchester United, who also hold a serious interest in the Danish forward.

Manchester United may have an advantage in the pursuit of Hojlund due to the fact that he shares the same agent as their manager, Erik Ten Hag reports Tuttojuve. The agent’s good relationship with the club could potentially aid United in securing the player’s signature ahead of Juventus.

Ultimately, the outcome of Hojlund’s transfer will depend on negotiations between the interested clubs, the player’s personal preferences, and other factors that come into play during the transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Until we sort out the future of Vlahovic, it would be hard for us to make a decision on adding a new striker to our group.

Hojlund is a superb player who will do well for us, but delaying our plans to add him to the group means any other suitor could beat us and win the race for his signature.