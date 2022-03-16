Man Utd has pushed Juventus target to look for a transfer away

Paul Pogba started Manchester United’s match against Atletico Madrid last night on the bench and that decision may push him to leave the English club, according to Massimo Mauro.

The midfielder has been a pivotal member of the English club’s first team in this campaign.

The game against the Spaniards was one of their most important matches as they sought to make the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It is in matches like this that the managers pick his best players and Ralf Rangnick left Pogba on the bench from the start.

Amidst interest from Juventus, the Italian pundit, Mauro believes that decision will push the Frenchman to break ranks with the Premier League side.

He said via Football Italia: “Being as annoyed as he is tonight could be the decisive factor in seeing Pogba want a change of scenery.

“He’d be very welcome in Turin.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba will be a free agent in the summer, and it is up to Juventus to convince him about a return to Turin.

The midfielder started his senior professional career with the Bianconeri and he fetched them some good money when he moved back to United in 2016.

We could sign him for free for the second time in his career if we can convince him to join us.