Man Utd have rejected four Juventus players in exchange for Pogba

Juventus’ bid to bring back Paul Pogba to Turin has seen them offer four different players in exchange for the Frenchman, but they have all been rejected by the Red Devils.

Pogba enjoyed arguably the best spell of his career during his four years in Turin, and the champions want him back.

A summer move might happen, but Juve has been trying to get him back for some time.

Calciomercato reveals that Juve has offered four different players for the World Cup winner, yet he is still in Manchester.

Talks started in April last year with Juve offering the Red Devils the choice of either Douglas Costa or Miralem Pjanic.

United maintained at the time that they wanted to deal only in cash and wanted 100m euros for his signature.

Juve then tried with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in the subsequent months, but the English side maintained their stance that they didn’t want an exchange, only cash.

The Bianconeri has retained their interest in his signature, and this summer offers them a good chance to sign him.

If United continues to look for cash only, it will certainly be less than what they wanted because he would be in the final months of his deal at Old Trafford.