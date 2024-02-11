Juventus is among the clubs monitoring Jonathan David of Lille as they prepare for another summer transfer window, during which they may consider the sale of Dusan Vlahovic. As one of the premier clubs in the world, Juventus remains committed to enhancing their squad options through diligent efforts.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus has asserted its dominance as one of the top two teams in Serie A this season and is poised to receive support in the upcoming transfer window to maintain its competitive edge.

Adding to their roster ambitions, Juventus has included Jonathan David in their list of targets, potentially becoming the second Lille player to join their ranks within six months following Tiago Djalo’s acquisition in the previous transfer window. However, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus faces competition from Manchester United for David’s signature.

United, facing the impending departure of Anthony Martial in the summer, may pursue David as a potential replacement for the outgoing player.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest squads in the league, but David will make the group even stronger.

He is a clinical frontman who will make more impact than Moise Kean, so we probably should sell the Azzurri star to sign him in the summer.

But David might fancy moving to the Premier League, which will make it harder for us to sign him.