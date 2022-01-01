Man Utd is now a Juventus problem in the race for South American star

Manchester United has become serious contenders for Julian Alvarez and could sign him this month.

The River Plate man has been on Juventus’ radar for weeks now, as the Bianconeri look to bolster their attack.

However, Todofichajes says United has joined the race and the English club is very serious about signing him.

The report says they are so keen to steal a march on others that they would pay his €20M release clause.

His agent is now scheduled to travel to England to hold talks and conclude the deal.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, we should easily win the race for Alvarez, but our present poor financial state will deny us the chance to sign yet another top player.

United has the money to buy him and offer him a lucrative deal, but he might struggle to play there.

It remains unclear if he is being signed to replace the likes of Anthony Martial or they just want to add him to their current options.

This competition for a place could make him change his mind about moving there, keeping Juve in the competition.

But we need to make an offer that satisfies the player and the club before we can convince him to make the move.