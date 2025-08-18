Manchester United winger Jadon has been tipped to join Roma, but Juventus reportedly remains his most desired destination.

The 25-year-old found himself an outcast at Ruben Amorim’s court following his return from a season-long loan spell at Chelsea. The Englishman still has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils, so the club has been keen to offload him as soon as possible.

But while a move to Juve emerged as a plausible scenario earlier in the summer, the track cooled down in recent weeks, especially when the Serie A giant prioritised the signing of Francisco Conceicao.

Roma & Man United looking to conclude Jadon Sancho transfer

At this stage, Roma are widely considered the favourites to land Sancho. According to Il Messaggero (via TuttoJuve), the Giallorossi have an agreement with Man Utd in the region of €23 million.

The Romans are also hoping to convince the player to accept a pay cut and agree to a five-year contract worth €5m per season.

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan insists that Sancho is still holding out for Juventus who remain his preferred option.

Sancho still hopeful of Juventus move?

As the source explains, Man Utd have given the green light for the player to finalise his transfer to Roma, and they’re hoping to conclude the deal as fast as possible so they can reinvest the cash on a new midfielder and potentially a goalkeeper.

However, the Englishman’s consent remains missing.

It should be noted that Juventus appear keen to land LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, which should be telling enough for Sancho.

Therefore, the London native would be wise to accept a move to Roma and try to revive his career under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini, rather than waiting for a call that may never come.