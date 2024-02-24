Manchester United is just one of many Premier League clubs looking to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer.

United remains keen on Gleison Bremer, and Juventus could receive an offer from them in the summer.

The Premier League club is improving its options and considers Bremer a top player to add to their defence at the end of this season.

Bremer arrived at Juve as the best defender in Serie A and has built on that to keep the Bianconeri competitive.

Juve knows that many clubs are interested in him, and a report on Football Italia claims that United is just one of many tracking Bremer.

The report did not name his other suitors but suggests that his interest in the English top flight means his future is likely in the Premier League.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a fantastic signing for us since we added him to our squad, and the Brazilian will inevitably attract the attention of other clubs as long as he remains on our books.

However, we must show we mean business and want to return to the top of the league by keeping him with us for the long term.

A huge offer could be tempting, but we may regret allowing Bremer to leave the club if we do not have a good replacement for him.