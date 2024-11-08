Juventus is reportedly among the clubs closely monitoring Sporting Club’s young talent Geovany Quenda as he begins to make a name for himself with the first team. Sporting, known for producing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, continues to develop promising players, and Quenda, only 17 years old, is their latest standout. Initially, much of the attention on Sporting’s squad has focused on striker Viktor Gyökeres, but Quenda’s emergence as a talented forward has sparked significant interest from top European clubs.

Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s outgoing manager, Quenda has earned a promotion to the first team, showcasing the potential to be Sporting’s next breakout star. Juventus is keen to add such a promising player to their lineup, but they face stiff competition. According to Tuttomercatoweb, while Juventus would be interested in securing Quenda’s signature, the current favourites to sign him are Manchester United. The Premier League club appears to have a strong advantage, as Amorim is expected to take over as United’s manager within days, potentially giving them an inside track due to the existing relationship between Amorim and Quenda.

This connection with Amorim could sway Quenda toward a move to England, but Juventus remains optimistic about its youth recruitment strategy. The Bianconeri have shown a clear commitment to bringing in young talent recently, and Quenda could be a valuable addition to their squad, particularly as they look to reinforce their forward options. Securing Quenda could fit Juventus’s long-term strategy, providing depth and versatility in attack as he continues to develop.

While Manchester United may have the edge, Juventus is likely to continue tracking Quenda’s progress, hopeful that they can make a compelling case to bring him to Turin in the upcoming transfer window.