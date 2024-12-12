Iconic Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was astonished by the display of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz against Manchester City.

The Turkish teenager was one of the stars of the show in last night’s Champions League contest which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Old Lady which deepened the wounds of the reigning Premier League champions.

The 19-year-old was incredibly dangerous, whether cutting from the left flank, or attacking from the center of the pitch. He also produced the assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s opener with a clinical cross.

Although Yildiz has already cemented himself as a bona fide star at Juventus and the Turkish national team, it appears that Scholes had never heard of the player before, at least based on his x-rated praise for the player on Instagram.

The former England international was obviously enjoying the youngster’s masterclass, as it came at the expense of his Man United’s crosstown rivals.

Therefore, he posted a story on his Instagram account, asking “Who the F*** is this Yildiz” with clapping emojis, in a hilarious comment that delighted both Juventus and Man United supporters.

To answer Scholesy’s question, Yildiz spent a decade at Bayern Munich’s academy before being poached by Juventus in the summer of 2022.

In his first year in Turin, he established himself as the undisputed star of the Primavera side (U19), earning a mid-season promotion to the club’s second team (Juventus Next Gen).

In the summer of 2023, he gained the favor of Max Allegri after a promising pre-season, giving him a permanent promotion to the first team. He also became a regular starter, often challenging Federico Chiesa for a starting berth alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

The management thus decided to hand Yildiz the reins by extending his contract and placing the iconic Number 10 jersey on his back.

This season, the teenager has thus far contributed with four goals and as many assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.