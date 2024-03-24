Man Utd are determined to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the summer, and they have reportedly found the right strategy to accomplish this mission.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 and has now established himself as an integral part of the backline.

Earlier this season, the 27-year-old penned a new deal, pushing back the expiry date to 2028.

Yet, the contract renewal doesn’t necessarily mean that the Old Lady has secured the player’s services for the long run.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United will attempt to sign Bremer by activating his Juventus buy-out clause.

The source claims that the player’s new contract contains a release clause worth 50 million euros which the Red Devils will be looking to trigger.

The report insists that the Premier League giants have identified the Brazil international as their primary target to enhance the backline.

Therefore, this reported clause will offer them the opportunity to do so for a relatively affordable price.

As for the Bianconeri, this would come as a blow as Bremer is arguably the most elemental member of the defense.

Nevertheless, the deal would offer them the means to pursue a replacement, or even bolster other playing departments.

This season, the former Torino man has been almost omnipresent in Max Allegri’s starting lineup. He started 28 out of 29 Serie A fixtures, only missing once through suspension.

The centre-back scored two league goals this term.