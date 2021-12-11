Man Utd manager discusses possible January transfers as Juventus eyes Van de Beek

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken about the future of a number of players in his squad as Juventus targets Donny van de Beek.

The English club has some of the best talents in Europe and it is hard for all of them to play at the same time.

The likes of Van de Beek and Jesse Lingard have both seen very limited playing time and have been frustrated.

They are likely to leave Old Trafford, and Juventus wants to land the former.

The Red Devils manager knows everyone cannot be happy at the club, and in a recent interview, he leaves the door open for unsatisfied players to leave next month.

“I’ve got to know them better in this week, I saw most of them play in the two games and had three, four or five training sessions this week, but it’s still too early to speak about what might happen in the winter transfer window,” he said, as quoted by Football Italia.

“If I look at the number of players we have, it’s still a big squad, we definitely do not have not enough players.

“We need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they see not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players to see if a loan deal might make sense, but right now, it’s still too early to speak about that.”

Juve FC Says

Van de Beek did well at Ajax and Juve might be targeting him because of his performance with the Dutch giants.

But he has moved to a much bigger European club and league and has struggled there.

That should be a hint that he might not belong at the highest level of football.

We already have more than enough midfield flops. It makes little sense to add the Dutchman to the group.