Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United initially seemed like a misstep for both the player and the club, as the Dutch striker struggled to adapt to life in Manchester. After excelling at Bologna last season, Zirkzee was widely expected to reunite with Thiago Motta at Juventus. However, United won the race for his signature, and his early performances raised doubts about whether he was suited to their system.

With his struggles evident, speculation grew that Zirkzee might leave Old Trafford in January, opening the door for Juventus to pursue a loan deal for the striker. The Bianconeri had reportedly been eager to secure his services temporarily, hoping to rekindle the strong form he showed under Motta’s guidance in Serie A.

However, United’s managerial change has reshaped the situation. Under new boss Ruben Amorim, Zirkzee has shown signs of resurgence, scoring twice in his most recent match. This newfound form may lead United to reconsider their plans, making it increasingly unlikely that Zirkzee will be available for a January move. As reported by Il Bianconero, if the Dutch forward continues to impress, United will likely retain him, forcing Juventus to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

For Juventus, Zirkzee’s previous success with Motta at Bologna made him a compelling option to strengthen their forward line. His familiarity with the coach’s system could have provided an immediate boost to their attack. Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, his revival under Amorim could render this opportunity out of reach, further complicating their January transfer plans. If Zirkzee remains at United, Juventus will need to explore alternative targets to address their need for greater depth in the striker position.