Juventus won’t relinquish the services of Man Utd transfer target Gleison Bremer except for a sensational bid.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2022 completing a crosstown switch from Torino for a reported fee of 42 million euros.

The Brazilian has since consolidated his status as one of the finest defenders in Serie A, if not the ultimate best.

The club’s defensive struggles in Verona last weekend proved just how essential he is to Max Allegri’s tactical system.

Therefore, Juventus would loathe to part ways with their star defender.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants are in no position to resist astronomical offers, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Manchester United do have a chance to snatch Bremer away from Turin in the summer.

However, the Red Devils will have to forge a truly lucrative offer.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Premier League giants need to lunge forward with a bid worth at least between 60 and 70 million euros.

The Bianconeri have recently secured the player’s signature on a new contract valid until 2028, which surely gives them more leverage in possible negotiations for a sale.

For his part, the Brazil international has previously stated that he would like to test himself in the Premier League at some point during his career.

But whether this move will ensue next summer or not could depend on Man Utd and their willingness to splash the cash for the robust defender.