Juventus are determined to maintain the services of Randal Kolo Muani, but they reportedly face some competition from Manchester United and Newcastle.

The Bianconeri signed the French striker from Paris Saint-Germain in January on a dry loan, and have recently managed to extend their agreement with the European champions until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

This move certainly paid dividends thus far, with the 26-year-old repaying Igor Tudor’s faith by scoring a brace in the 5-0 win over Al Ain on the opening round, and contributed with an assist in Sunday’s 4-1 victory against Wydad CA.

Man Utd & Newcastle also interested in Randal Kolo Muani

In recent weeks, reports in Italy and France revealed that Juve and PSG agreed to reconvene after the Club World Cup to discuss a new accord that would allow Kolo Muani to linger in Turin beyond the summer.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Old Lady has company in the race, as Man Utd and Newcastle are also interested in the 2022 World Cup finalist.

As the source explains, the Red Devils and the Magpies have enquired about the player’s availability, as they consider opening talks with PSG.

Nevertheless, Juventus remain confident in their ability to reach the finish line first, as they have already acquired the player’s favour.

Juventus believe they can keep Kolo Muani

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Kolo Muani has expressed his desire to remain with the Serie A giants on multiple occasions, as he feels happy at the club.

The Frenchman initially lost his starting berth when Igor Tudor took over in March, with the latter opting to play Dusan Vlahovic, but he has now regained his place in the lineup, especially after delivering the goods in the final rounds of the Serie A campaign, helping the club secure a Top 4 finish.