Manchester United has taken the lead in the pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat’s signature, surpassing Juventus in the race. It appears that the Red Devils are on the cusp of adding the Moroccan midfielder to their squad.

Amrabat is anticipated to depart from Fiorentina, prompting interest from several clubs. Although Juventus has expressed interest and engaged in discussions with the player over the past weeks, they have yet to make a definitive move. Their hesitance stems from their need to offload players before making new additions to their squad in this transfer window.

However, this delay may come at a cost for Juventus, as Tuttojuve reports that United has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Amrabat’s signature. The report suggests that United has now positioned itself as the leading candidate to secure his services.

Consequently, the prospect of Juventus missing out on securing Amrabat’s signature seems likely, with Manchester United gaining the upper hand in the pursuit. The Red Devils’ proactive approach has positioned them as the closest contender to secure the Moroccan midfielder for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Amrabat has been on the radar of the top clubs in Europe over the last year and we expect him to change clubs in this transfer window.

If we do not act fast to add him to our squad, he will join another team and we will only have ourselves to blame for that.

But we have other names on our shortlist and will get a new man when we are ready.