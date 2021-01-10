Man Utd prepared to beat Juventus to Bundesliga ace with a mammoth offer

Manchester United is looking to offer 130m euros for the signature of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is arguably the hottest young striker in the world at the moment, and he is interesting Juventus.

He only moved to Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 and has continued to bang in the goals for the Bundesliga side.

Juventus wanted to sign him before he joined the German giants, and they remain interested in his signature.

But there is a lot of competition for him with Real Madrid also looking to sign him.

Don Balon via Calciomercato claims that Manchester United has now entered the race and they considering putting in a serious bid for him.

They signed Edinson Cavani in the last transfer window, but at 34, the Uruguayan is only a temporary fix for a permanent problem.

The striker was managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in his career at Molde, and the former United striker has now recommended him to the club.

Haaland is being managed by Mino Raiola, who doesn’t have the best of relationships with the Red Devils because of their treatment of Paul Pogba.

He has a better relationship with Juve, and that could work in their favour in terms of landing Haaland.