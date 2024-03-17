Manchester United are prepared to sign Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners in the summer in a double raid on Atalanta for Juventus targets.

Juve have been following both players for much of the last two seasons as they continue to scout talent in Serie A.

Koopmeiners impressed during his last visit to the Allianz Stadium, scoring twice and catching the attention of the Bianconeri.

Scalvini is considered one of the best talents of his generation in Italian football and has been enjoying a fine start to his professional career with La Dea.

Juve are interested in both players and with the potential influx of money expected if they qualify for the Champions League, they may pursue both signings in the summer.

However, Manchester United has now entered the race, showing serious interest in both players.

According to Tuttojuve, they intend to finalise deals for both men at the end of this season, with United prepared to offer 110 million Euros to secure their services from Bergamo.

The report suggests that this offer will be too tempting for Atalanta to reject, presenting a setback for Juventus.

Competing against Manchester United will be challenging, and the only instance we can win is if the players want to remain in Serie A.