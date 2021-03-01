Man Utd presents strong competition to Juventus in defender chase

Manchester United will not allow Juventus to have a free run at signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman, who has won four Champions Leagues and the World Cup among other trophies is set to face his toughest challenge yet.

Madrid has all but secured the transfer of David Alaba from Bayern Munich for free and his arrival will spell the end of guaranteed first-team action for Varane.

The report remarks that both defenders are left-footed and one of them will certainly have to sit on the bench for the other.

Juventus has been the main suitor for the French defender before now as they look to strengthen their team.

However, the report is claiming that United is also targeting him and they are serious about landing him in the summer as well.

The Red Devils are still looking for a more reliable defence partner for Harry Maguire as their rebuild continues under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They have been long-term admirers of Varane and have attempted to sign him in 2011, 2015 and 2016, claims the same report.

Each of those attempts failed and they are willing to go all out now.

The Calciomercato piece also says they will pay as much as 70m euros to land him.