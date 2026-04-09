Manchester United are willing to part ways with Juventus target Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season, as long as they receive a suitable proposal.

The 25-year-old has been struggling for form since making the move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

Last season, the Uruguayan was coincidentally reunited with Ruben Amorim, the manager who launched him to prominence during his time at Sporting Club. However, this did little to help his settling at Carrington.

Juventus tracking Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte

After two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford, the writing is on the wall for Ugarte, who is currently considered a mere backup for 34-year-old Casemiro.

At this stage, the club and the player have both realised that a divorce could be the best solution for all parties.

During the recent international break, Juventus emerged as a potential suitor. The club’s sporting director, Marco Ottolini, attended the international friendly between Uruguay and Algeria, which was held at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and Ugarte was reportedly the first name on his watchlist.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their thin midfield department, and the former PSG man could add quality and depth to the middle of the park.

Man Utd seeking £35 million for Ugarte

According to Sky Sport Ch journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Man Utd are willing to offload Ugarte in the summer, setting their asking price at £35 million.

The Red Devils had paid £42 million to buy the player from PSG in 2024. The add-ons could take the total cost to £50 million.

Therefore, the Premier League giants feel their price tag is fair, and it would allow them to make a capital gain and invest the profit in new signings, as they’re planning a midfield revamp of their own.

Tavolieri confirms Juve’s interest in Ugarte, but also warns them of competition from two English clubs, namely Newcastle United and Aston Villa.