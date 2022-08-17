Man Utd pull the plug on Rabiot transfer because of salary demands

Manchester United has called off their move for Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, as they couldn’t agree on personal terms.

The English club has been in talks with the French midfielder for days now after Juventus gave permission.

Both clubs had agreed on a transfer fee for him as Juve desperately tries to sell him to fund their move for Leandro Paredes.

However, the transfer has now been called off, according to a report on Manchester Evening News.

It claims United walked away from the deal because the midfielder’s entourage was making ‘obscene’ salary demands.

Although the Red Devils need a new midfielder, they have decided not to bow to the demands of Rabiot’s camp.

Juve would have to find a new buyer or keep him at the Allianz Stadium for the final year of his current deal.

Juve FC Says

This is a major transfer blow for us and it could affect our business in the remaining days of the window.

Rabiot remains a key member of the squad, but he is one player we can cash in on to rejuvenate our midfield.

If he remains at the club, we could have too many players in the position if Paredes arrives and once Paul Pogba becomes fit again.