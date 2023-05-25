Rabiot
Man Utd reestablish contact with Rabiot after failed summer move

May 25, 2023 - 2:45 pm

According to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has reopened negotiations with Adrien Rabiot’s representatives with the intention of securing the Juventus midfielder on a free transfer.

During the previous summer transfer window, Rabiot had caught the attention of Manchester United, and the clubs had even reached an agreement on a transfer fee. However, personal terms between the player and the club could not be finalised, resulting in Rabiot remaining in Turin.

With the situation now altered, Manchester United perceives a fresh opportunity to add Rabiot to their squad without incurring a transfer fee. Romano affirms that their interest in the French midfielder has been rekindled.

He said in his column on Caught Offside:

“There have been contacts as Manchester United are interested again in Adrien Rabiot.

“There is no official bid, and Juventus have also made Rabiot a proposal over a new contract, so the player will decide his future soon.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us in the last few seasons and has also done very well in this campaign.

It is sad that we will lose such a talent for free, but we caused it for ourselves because if we had offered him a new deal much earlier, he would have remained a member of our squad for the long term.

With no Champions League football, it is hard to see him remaining with us in Turin.

