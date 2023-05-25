Man Utd reestablish contact with Rabiot after failed summer move

According to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has reopened negotiations with Adrien Rabiot’s representatives with the intention of securing the Juventus midfielder on a free transfer.

During the previous summer transfer window, Rabiot had caught the attention of Manchester United, and the clubs had even reached an agreement on a transfer fee. However, personal terms between the player and the club could not be finalised, resulting in Rabiot remaining in Turin.

With the situation now altered, Manchester United perceives a fresh opportunity to add Rabiot to their squad without incurring a transfer fee. Romano affirms that their interest in the French midfielder has been rekindled.

He said in his column on Caught Offside:

“There have been contacts as Manchester United are interested again in Adrien Rabiot.

“There is no official bid, and Juventus have also made Rabiot a proposal over a new contract, so the player will decide his future soon.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us in the last few seasons and has also done very well in this campaign.

It is sad that we will lose such a talent for free, but we caused it for ourselves because if we had offered him a new deal much earlier, he would have remained a member of our squad for the long term.

With no Champions League football, it is hard to see him remaining with us in Turin.