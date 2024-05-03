Man Utd have reportedly returned to the fray for Adrien Rabiot whose contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season.

The Frenchman was close to joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, when the Bianconeri accepted their offer, but they couldn’t agree on personal terms with the player’s mother/agent Veronique.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus will hold talks with Rabiot in the second half of May.

By that time, the club’s situation should become clearer, especially in terms of Champions League qualification, which is a necessary condition to maintain the midfielder’s services.

As the source tells it, the two parties have several options on the table, beginning with another one-year agreement, similar to the one signed at the end of the previous campaign.

Another solution would be a two-year contract with an option for a third season. This would allow Juventus to cash in on the player next summer rather than losing his services for free.

However, the negotiations won’t be easy, as the France international is one of the highest earners at the club, with a net salary of 7 million euros per year.

The player would also want to know who will be the Juventus coach next season. Rabiot enjoys a great rapport with Max Allegri, but the latter’s future at Continassa is anything but certain.

Amidst the confusion surrounding the situation, Manchester United have re-emerged onto the scene, looking to take advantage of the delay to secure the Frenchman’s services on a free transfer.

We can also expect other top suitors to emerge if the talks between Juventus and the 29-year-old’s entourage continue to drag on.